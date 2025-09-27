Ecclesfield: Sadness as former headteacher at well known Sheffield school dies aged 96
A former headteacher at a well-known Sheffield school has died.
Maureen Wood passed away peacefully in Westbourne House nursing home, on Earl Marshall Road on September 18, aged 96, her family said in an announcement.
She was the former headmistress of Ecclesfield School, they added.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, October 3 at 3.30pm, Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel.
Her family have requested that there be family flowers only.