Rotherham’s SEND services praised in inspection with improvements recommended

Services in Rotherham for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) were praised in a recent inspection, although there are areas that need improvement.

The report has been published following the joint inspection by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which took place from September 30 to October 4, 2024.

Inspectors found that the local area partnership—made up of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB)—is doing well in many areas, but still has challenges to address.

The report highlighted that Rotherham’s SEND services generally provide effective support for children and young people. It states that most children’s needs are identified quickly, and the partnership works together to ensure they receive timely assistance.

However, the inspection also found that some children and young people are waiting too long for assessments and support, particularly for services like speech and language therapy and occupational therapy. The report adds that the partnership is aware of these delays, and has been taking steps to improve access to services.

The quality of education, health, and care plans (EHCP) was ‘varied’, with some plans lacking detail. The report also highlighted the need for clearer strategies in EHCPs, particularly for young people transitioning to adulthood.

Many families reported that the support they received was invaluable, with several praising the “With Me in Mind” mental health service, which offers immediate support while children wait for a formal diagnosis. Schools also play an active role in helping children with SEND succeed, with many young people benefiting from strategies aimed at improving progress, especially in reading.

Inspectors also praised the ‘ambitious’ service leaders, who are ‘tenacious in gathering the views of children and young people in a variety of ways’.

The report is set to be discussed at the next meeting of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s improving lives commission on January 28.