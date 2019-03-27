Rotherham teacher gets set for another year of challenges to raise money for charity

A Rotherham teacher who has raised £3,000 for a host of charities by running marathons all over the country is getting ready to start training for this year’s challenges.

Michael Kilgannon, assistant vice principal of Aston Academy in Aughton Road, is bracing himself for his return to training as he seeks to get in shape for the Edinburgh Marathon in May.

The challenge is part of his personal quest to complete 10 marathons in five years, whilst raising money for a host of good causes along the way.

So far, Michael has completed the Greater Manchester Marathon twice, as well as the Dublin, York and Liverpool marathons – all in aid of charities including the Walton Centre, a major neurology centre in Liverpool, and Assert, a UK charity which supports families of people with Angelman Syndrome.

Most recently he raised £245 by running the York Marathon, which went towards a £4,254 donation Aston Academy made to Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s Make It Better Appeal at the start of the year.

Michael has yet to decide what good cause to raise money for with the Edinburgh marathon, focusing instead on getting back out to even running in order to get himself into shape.

He said: “I’m not an elite runner by any means, but I’m proud of what I have achieved and I’ve really enjoyed taking part in the events because it’s a chance to see somewhere different and because of the support you get on the way round.

“I started the challenges because I wanted to prove to myself and others that I could do it but I decided, along with my brothers, to use the first marathon to raise funds for the Walton Centre, which treated our mum for a brain tumour before she died, and the fundraising has gone on from there.

“I like the challenge and the benefits that I get from regular exercise, but it’s rewarding to be able to raise money for good causes along the way. I’d love to run the London Marathon one day and maybe an overseas one like New York, but we’ll have to wait and see.”