Rotherham Council offers reassurance to parents following fatal stabbing at Sheffield school

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has moved to reassure parents after a fatal stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield, emphasising the robust safety measures in place to protect students and staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragic incident occurred on Monday when 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose died after being stabbed at the Sheffield school. A 15-year-old boy has since been charged with murder.

Nicola Curley, the strategic director for children’s and young people’s services at RMBC expressed the authority’s sadness over the tragic event. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the fatal stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Schools across our borough all have robust procedures in place to ensure the safety of students and employees for a range of potential situations. Teams work with schools to support students, parents, and teachers to make sure that everyone feels safe in all settings.”

Nicola Curley, the strategic director for children’s and young people’s services at RMBC expressed the authority’s sadness over the tragic event.

News of the fatality has led to mounting calls for better security at schools to prevent weapons from getting in.

However, education experts have warned against turning schools into “fortresses” in response to knife crime involving teenagers. Baroness Anne Longfield, executive chair of the Centre for Young Lives think tank, shared her concern about heightened security measures. “I wouldn’t like to see teachers in stab vests or bodycams or metal scanners,” she said. “We can’t turn our schools into fortresses or heighten feelings of school being a dangerous place.”