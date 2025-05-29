Rotherham council backs new powers to fund adult qualifications

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has formally agreed to support new government plans that will give the South Yorkshire Combined Authority additional powers to fund technical qualifications for adult learners.

The decision, signed off by the council’s chief executive Sharon Kemp supports the government’s Combined Authorities (Adult Education Functions) (Amendment) Order 2025. This legislation will enable combined authorities, including South Yorkshire’s, to use their adult skills fund budgets to pay for newly approved technical qualifications starting from the 2025/26 academic year.

The technical qualifications are practical, job-focused courses designed to equip adults with the skills needed for specific industries such as engineering, health care, IT, and construction.

The updated funding powers mean adult learners across South Yorkshire will have access to a wider range of high-quality, up-to-date courses that reflect evolving workforce needs.

The order requires consent from all constituent councils, including Rotherham, before it can be enacted, with the Department for Education aiming for it to come into effect by August 2025. This will ensure the combined authority can deliver these new qualifications in time for the new academic year.

A public consultation carried out by the Department for Education found that transferring the funding powers would not place any additional burdens on the Combined Authority. The amendment gives the authority the ability to fund new qualifications alongside existing ones, helping adult learners stay competitive in today’s job market.