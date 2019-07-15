Reward for Sheffield student who has not had day off school in seven years
A Sheffield student who has not missed a single day of school for the past seven years has received a special prize for his attendance.
Josh Mckenna, aged 11, has had 100 per cent attendance since starting at Brunswick Community Primary School, in Woodhouse.
The Year 6 pupil was presented with a brand new bike by Headteacher Neil Frankland as a reward for his achievement during the school’s annual attendance ceremony on Monday.
Mr Frankland said that only a handful of students have achieved the momentous feat during his 12 years with the school.
He added: “We recognise that attendance is important and we believe that if children are here every day, on time, then they’ll make as much progress as they possibly can so they can fulfil their potential.
“To have an attitude where you’re here for seven whole years, that is just the tip of the iceberg. We recognise there is a bit of luck involved and we do say to children ‘if you’re ill then you can’t help that but generally if you can get yourself to school then do’.
“There’s kids that have done that for yes seven, but also five, four, three, two and one year which is phenomenal. We know as adults it is hard to have a perfect attendance record so to be able to do that at school is such a special achievement.”
Josh was joined by his fellow classmates and other school children for the event which celebrated all those who had impressive attendance over the course of both the year and throughout the school.
The younger students in Foundation Stage and Key Stage 1 received their certificates first, along with a medal and an invitation to Sundown Adventure Land, a theme park specifically for children under 10.
They were followed by those in Key Stage 2, who also won a certificate, a medal and an invitation to a trip to Lightwater Valley.
In total there were 71 students who received certificates.
There were also prizes for the three classes who, on average, had the best attendance during the year – with the top class coming in just shy of 100 per cent and winning a trip to go bowling.
Onestop Stores, which has close ties with the school, donated the bike for Josh.