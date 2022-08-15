Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A-Level results day can be very stressful and understandably so. Your A Level grades can determine which University you end up at - which, in turn, can play a huge role in how the rest of your life plays out.

However, it doesn’t have to be so frightening. There’s a safety net put in place known as clearing, which helps thousands of students every year who didn’t get the grades they wanted.

If you’re worried about your results, hopefully this article can give you some peace of mind for the time being.

We’ll be explaining how the clearing system works in detail - as well as the grade boundaries that come with it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is clearing?

If you don’t get the grades you need and don’t get accepted by any of your conditional offers, it’s far from the end of the world.

This is where clearing comes in. Most universities don’t fill their courses - for many there will still be plenty of places available after the initial wave of acceptances.

By applying for clearing, you could potentially fill one of these empty slots. However, it does mean that you may not be able to take on your preferred course or go to your university of choice.

The most popular courses fill up very quickly, if they have any availability to begin with. It’s a first come, first served system - so you’ll have to be on your toes.

In 2021, clearing helped over 47,000 students find a place at university.

What are the grade boundaries and criteria for clearing in 2022?

The grade boundaries for clearing will vary from exam board to exam board - however, with everything taken into account, they’re a bit more lenient this year.

You will be eligible for clearing in 2022 if you meet the following criteria:

If you applied before 30 June but didn’t receive any offers

If you applied to UCAS after 30 June

If you did not meet the conditions of your offers

If you have paid the application fee of £26.50

If you have declined your firm place

How do I apply for clearing?

If you’d like to apply for clearing, you can do so on UCAS’ website .

The clearing process actually begins in July, well before A-Level results day. If you’re anticipating an unsatisfactory set of results, it may be a good idea to metaphorically get your foot in the door early.

For more information, you can contact UCAS directly by phone on 0371 468 0468.

The deadline for clearing this year is on October 18.

How to apply for universities in Sheffield

If you’re looking to apply at the University of Sheffield through clearing, here’s what you’ll need to know. Their UCAS code is S18 SHEFD and their clearing phone number is 0114 212 9900.