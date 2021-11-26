In the year 2000, pupils at Reignhead Primary in Beighton buried the capsule filled with their memories, artifacts, poems and artwork in the newly planted millennium garden in the school’s grounds.

The plan was to dig up the time capsule in 20 years time. However, this was delayed by the pandemic.

The Millennium Garden at Reignhead Primary

Now, the Reignhead staff hope to hold an event to reveal the time capsule and reflect on what was buried in it with members past and present of the school community. But there’s one problem: nobody can remember where it is.

Staff are appealing to members of the public who attended the school as pupils or worked there to come forward if they think they can help find the lost artefacts.

Deputy headteacher Caroline Fairfax explained: “We know that the children at the time put these things into a time capsule and then buried it. And we know that The Star came to the burial and did an article and took some photos.

"But we don’t know what the capsule looked like – it could have been a metal box or a plastic tube.

The Millennium Garden at Reignhead Primary when it was being built in 1999.

"And over the years the garden has developed and changed, making it difficult to figure out exactly where it was the capsule was buried, and we don’t want to have to dig up the whole garden.

"So far we have had ex-pupils and staff come in and have a look but they have not been able to pin point where it is, so we are none the wiser.

"We are hoping somebody else may be able to remember more clearly, or have a copy of the article from the time, which could help us find it. It would mean a lot to us.”

The Star’s archivist is looking through past editions of the paper to try and find some indication as to where the capsule was buried.

If you think you can help, you can get in touch with the school on 0114 247 5767.