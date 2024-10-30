Raised Beds for Mossbrook Special School

Abbeydale Rotary Club recently handed over to the Mossbrook Special School two raised beds that they installed in the sensory garden at the school.

The sensory garden and the raised beds enable pupils to touch and smell herbs, and also see flowers and vegetables growing. Mossbrook head Laura Watton thanked the Rotary club and said that the school kitchen had been able to make use of the courgettes from the beds.

The overall cost of the scheme was through funds from the Abbeydale club aided by a grant from the Rotary Foundation charity. The scheme is just another example of Abbeydale’s work inthe community.Present at the handover were Mossbrook deputy heads Mike Haigh ,Dawn Mallon and representing Abbeydale President elect Graham Stevens, Trevor Ward (who led the project) and Chris Jones