Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rainbow Forge Academy in Sheffield, which is part of L.E.A.D. family of schools, has welcomed Roberta Reilly as their new Headteacher.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberta had served as a Deputy Headteacher since 2009 and most recently as co-Headteacher at Holt House Infant School in Sheffield, where she played a central role in maintaining a high standard of learning and creating opportunities for children to flourish.

She has been a teacher for over 20 years, working in schools across Rotherham and Sheffield and had previously worked as a teaching assistant before completing her PGCE at Nottingham University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout her career, Roberta has enjoyed supporting pupils to develop a love of learning which has enabled them to reach their full potential. As Headteacher at Rainbow Forge Academy, she is looking forward to continuing with this mission and creating a happy and nurturing environment where the children are able to grow and achieve.

Rainbow Forge Academy excited to welcome new Headteacher

With the support of the school’s dedicated staff and wider Trust, Roberta is committed to ensuring Rainbow Forge Academy is a place where pupils develop into articulate, kind and caring individuals.

Roberta is also committed to ensuring that the school is an inclusive environment, utilising her previous role as a special educational needs and disabilities Leader to provide every child, regardless of background, with the experiences needed to thrive.

Roberta Reilly, Headteacher at Rainbow Forge Academy, said: “I am delighted to be taking over as Headteacher at such a wonderful academy with a vibrant community where the children and their families care deeply for learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In particular, I am looking forward to working closely with families and the whole community as we ensure our pupils are given the support to develop into well-rounded individuals. I am so excited to be leading our fantastic staff and ambitious pupils through the next exciting stage of their journey.”

Karole Sargent, Director of Schools (Primary) at L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, said: “We are so pleased that Roberta will be joining Rainbow Forge Academy as the new Headteacher. She was an exemplary candidate and has a fantastic track record, plus an exceptional enthusiasm for supporting the pupils to achieve their best.

“She impressed us all with her passion for transforming the lives of children and I am fully confident she will create an ambitious and flourishing environment for every pupil.”