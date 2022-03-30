Questions over fresh delays to new 900-place Barnsley secondary school

Trinity Multi-Academy Trust was expected to open in September 2021, but it was revealed in May that works had been delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances, beyond the council’s control”.

Pupils due to attend Trinity were instead sent to be temporarily taught at Eastgate House in the town centre, a former Barnsley College site.

The school is set to be built on the site of the NHS Keresforth Centre, which is now closed and due to be demolished, and is funded by the Department for Education (DfE).

A planning application was lodged in December, and the school was then due to open in September 2023, but a councillor states that the build has been further delayed, due to an inadequate bat survey and incomplete traffic assessment.

At tomorrow’s full council meeting, Councillor Fielding will ask members about the delay.

In his question, Coun Fielding writes: “The proposed new Free School to be built on Broadway intended to open for the September 2023 intake has been further delayed due to an inadequate bat survey and an incomplete traffic assessment preventing the granting of planning permission.

“The opening of the permanent accommodation will now be delayed by at least 12 months meaning that further temporary accommodation will have to be provided to ensure the Council fulfils its statutory duty as the LEA.

