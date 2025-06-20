Pupils from 18 primary schools gather at the English Institute of Sports Stadium in Sheffield for two days of sporting competition

The primary academies, all part of Astrea Academy Trust, were taking part in the trust’s annual two-day Olympics competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children aged five to 11 from 18 primary schools across South Yorkshire came together this week at the English Institute of Sports Stadium in Sheffield this week for the Astrea Olympics.

The primaries, which are all part of the Astrea Academy Trust, gathered on Tuesday and Wednesday to take part in a wide range of sports competitions, from sprinting to jumping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first day saw 216 children aged five, six and seven (Key Stage 1) compete and the second saw 288 children aged seven to 11 (Key Stage 2) participate.

The event was held at the English Institute of Sports Stadium in Sheffield

Events were all team based and included a mixture of throwing, running and jumping activities, such as javelin, long jump, speed bounce, 200m and 60m sprints.

The days finished off with team relays.

Medals and certificates were awarded in a special ceremony at the end of the day, recognising the children’s participation, teamwork and exceptional performance.

Hartley Brook Primary Academy in Sheffield retained the Astrea Olympics trophy in both the Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 competitions, a remarkable achievement and testament to the athletic talent within the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events were all team based and included a mixture of throwing, running and jumping activities

Highgate Primary Academy in Rotherham claimed Silver and Castle Academy in Conisbrough took Bronze in the Key Stage 1 event.

In the Key Stage 2 competition, Intake Primary Academy in Doncaster secured Silver, while Atlas Academy and Hexthorpe Primary Academy, also both in Doncaster, shared the Bronze.

This year’s Astrea Olympics were a great success, with staff and volunteers helping to make the event one that the children will not forget.

Astrea's PE and School Sports Leader, Stephanie Crowe, said: "Bringing together all 18 of our primary schools is such a special and exciting experience for our pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Astrea Olympics were a great success - an event that the children will not forget

“From start to finish, the children's enthusiasm and determination never wavered. One of the true highlights was witnessing the support and encouragement they showed, not only towards their own teammates but also to students from other schools.

“We hope children leave the event with a strong sense of achievement and an even greater love of sport for the future.”

Astrea’s Regional Schools Director, Russell Gray, added: "At Astrea we set our children up with opportunities to test their skills and talents to a high level.

“We want our children to feel that they can have a future where they see themselves in sporting venues like the English Institute of Sport and to be proud to have competed in amazing places like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medals and certificates were awarded in a special ceremony at the end of the day

“The Astrea Primary Olympics come at the end of a year of great PE teaching and excellent school club opportunities in each of our individual schools."

CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, Rowena Hackwood, said: “This year’s Olympics have been an incredible experience, bringing together children and staff from across our family of primary academies.

“We are delighted to bring our children to such a prestigious venue to compete and demonstrate their sporting prowess, highlighting our commitment to broad opportunities.”