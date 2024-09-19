Pupils at Sheffield's Mylnhurst Preparatory School harvest fruits

Children from the Year 3 class at Mylnhurst with their baskets full of foraged fruits

It's the season of mellow fruitfulness at Mylnhurst...

Children at the leading independent prep in Ecclesall enjoyed a beautiful afternoon harvesting a bounty of fruits from the sunny South Lawn in the school’s grounds.

Crisp green cooking apples, sweet red eating apples, juicy pears and blackberries all grow on the trees and bushes in the school’s gardens off Button Hill.

And, once the picking was done, the eating began – with the early autumn fruits made into delicious pies, cakes and crumbles in the children’s lunchtime baking club.

A pupil picking fruit at Mylnhurst

“We are so lucky here at Mylnhurst to have such beautiful surroundings in which the children can play, learn and explore,” said deputy head Kirsty Holland, who also runs Mylnhurst’s outdoor teaching provision.

“Outdoor learning can help children develop an array of skills – we saw a great display of critical-thinking and problem-solving as the children worked out ways to stretch for the highest apple and pick the most out-of-reach blackberry!

“Teaching doesn’t always have to happen in the classroom.

“Spending time outside in the fresh air, engaging with the natural world, connecting with the environment and getting hands-on, is so important – not just for the children’s learning but for their wellbeing too.”