Hartley Brook Primary school, part of the Astrea Academy Trust, has this week organised a Christmas Club to provide an opportunity for the children to build confidence and engage in fun activities with their peers.

On Monday, pupils went to Rotherham Superbowl before taking part in sporting activities the next day, in addition to making their own healthy meals throughout the week.

On the last day of the club, which was funded by the Holiday Activities and Food Programme 2021, the children went to a local pantomime at Rotherham Civic Theatre to watch Disney classic Aladdin.

In addition to the activities in school, children were sent home with a fresh bag which contained food for the children to prepare and enjoy as a family.

Pupils received a goody bag too which contained decorations, an activity book, felt tip pens, glitter, and a colouring book to use as a family.

According to the school, there were a limited amount of spots available, as the Christmas Club was ‘extremely popular’.

Hartley Brook also hopes to organise a similar event over the next school break as it aims to make these excellent experiences available to as many children as possible within the school community.

Claire Costello, interim principal at Hartley Brook Primary, said: “The last few days have been the best way to end the year, it’s been so lovely to see pupils enjoying these festive activities before Christmas.

“We wanted to give children experiences they wouldn’t normally have, and I am delighted to say that is what we’ve done.”

Parents have also praised the Christmas Club, saying that their children thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

One parent said: “Kids have loved the holiday club and making new friends.”

Another parent agreed, saying: “All the kids had a lovely time. It was a good idea.”

Not only did they have an amazing time, the children said the club has also helped them make new friends.