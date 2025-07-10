£1m investment to boost specialist school places and refurbish pupil referral unit

More than £1.1 million will be spent by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to increase the number of school places for pupils with special educational needs and disability (SEND), and refurbish its Aspire Pupil Referral Unit.

A report to the council’s cabinet highlights the growing demand for specialist school places in the borough, where need continues to outpace provision. In the 2023/24 academic year, 22 per cent of pupils in Rotherham were either receiving SEND support or had an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), significantly above the national average of 18 per cent.

Since 2018, RMBC has been expanding its SEND sufficiency programme, which has already created nearly 600 new places across the borough.

The latest phase of this programme includes a £610,000 investment at Kelford School in Kimberworth, where three new modular classrooms will be installed to create 24 additional places over the next two years. The school’s academy trust will contribute £60,000 towards the cost of the works.

A further £565,000 will be spent upgrading Rotherham Aspire Pupil Referral Unit, which operates across three sites: Rawmarsh, Hutton Park and Catcliffe. Improvements include roof repairs, updated mechanical and electrical systems, new outdoor learning areas and better facilities for vocational training and one-to-one support.

The pupil referral unit provides short- to medium-term education for pupils who are unable to attend mainstream school, including those awaiting specialist placements or at risk of exclusion.

Pupil numbers have risen steadily in recent years, from an average of 103 pupils in 2016/17 to 151 in 2023/24. Although permanent exclusions across Rotherham have begun to fall, the demand for alternative provision remains high. Council officers believe investing in Aspire now will ensure it continues to support pupils effectively and help more young people reintegrate into mainstream education.

The funding forms part of the borough’s wider strategy under the government’s Safety Valve agreement, which aims to address high needs budget pressures by improving local SEND provision and reducing the need for expensive out-of-area placements.

The proposals were formally approved by cabinet at its meeting on July 7.