Professionals teach Sheffield SEND pupils about the world of work during school careers week

Melanie Holmes from the National Trust at Longshaw with Jobi, Jessica and Emily

Bents Green School was visited by representatives from nine companies including South Yorkshire Police, The National Trust and First Bus, on Wednesday, October 16, as part of the ‘World of Work’ careers week for pupils in Year 7 to Year 11.

Taking a break from the regular timetable the students, who all have autism spectrum conditions and communication and interaction difficulties, began the week by conducting research on each of their visitors to gain some background knowledge.

Katie hibberd and Rebecca Warne from Cranswick Foods talking all things pig with some of the students

They then participated in a range of workshops and activities, recapping the information they had already gained while learning from employers about work, employment and the skills that are valued in the workplace such as teamwork.

Helen Philliskirk, Teacher and Preparation for Adult Leader, said: “What we want to do is show the students and help them experience things, rather than the teachers just talking about things in a classroom. We wanted to get these people in because they are the experts.

“We wanted to open the students' minds into different careers and different employers and get them into the school to tell students the qualifications and the experience, but also how we can help them get where they want to be.”

Under the government careers strategy, school’s must meet the eight Gatsby Benchmarks, a framework of guidelines that defines the best careers provision in schools and colleges that covers different aspects such as ‘encounters with employers and employees’.

These give schools a programme to follow to ensure all students have all the information possible to help them forge a successful career.

“This is something that was quite adventurous and ambitious because the students here like their routine,” Ms Philliskirk added. “It has been great because employers, such as Cranswick Foods, came with a powerpoint whereas South Yorkshire Police had a question and answer session so it meets different learning styles.”

It is now hoped the pupils will be able to visit the employees in their workplace to see them in action,