Principal of new South Yorkshire school praises community spirit ahead of its opening
The principal of a new South Yorkshire school has praised the spirit of the local community ahead of its opening.
Cathryn Keeton, principal of the new Waverley Junior Academy, says excitement is building after she attended a community event to discuss how families and local groups will benefit when the school opens its doors next year.
After being appointed earlier this year to lead the Aston Community Education Trust school, Cathryn has been busy meeting prospective parents at a recent One Stop Shop exhibition, organised by the Waverley Community Council and held at the AMP Technology Centre.
Cathryn, who is currently principal of Springwood Junior Academy, said: “We really enjoyed the opportunity to meet parents, as well as members of other community organisations. There was lots of good feedback from parents about the high quality education that we will be offering.
“Excitement is definitely building on the estate and it’s fantastic to see the steelwork going up. It’s clear that there is a strong community spirit in Waverley and we can’t wait to open our school and invite our first cohort of pupils in.”
Contractors are currently erecting the steelwork for the school building at its site on the corner of Lescar Road and Waverley Walk, and applications for its Reception year are now open.Visit www.waverleyjunioracademy.org for more information on applications.