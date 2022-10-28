Primary school applications for schools in Sheffield have opened for parents to secure a place in September 2023. To help you make your choice, The Star has compiled the data to show which schools in the Steel City were the hardest to get into this year. In fact, figures show how out of Sheffield’s 121 schools, only 18 are not oversubscribed or have a waiting list of children trying to get in.

During this year’s intake, some schools were in a position where they were turning away more children than they accepted, with as many as three children vying for every seat in the classroom. By looking at how ‘oversubscribed’ schools are, it’s possible to see which in Sheffield are the hardest to get into. Oversubscribed schools happen when there are more parents applying for places than are available, resulting in a waiting list in case those places fall through.

But parents get to apply for three preferences when trying to get an education for their little ones. It can lead to cases like Loxley Primary School, which only had 30 places to give out but had 143 children vying for them. Seven schools in the city have waiting lists that are twice as long as the number of pupils they can even take. However, Sheffield City Council says 95 per cent of students this academic year received a place at one of their three preferred schools.

Below is a list of Sheffield’s most oversubscribed primary schools according to a Freedom of Information request by The Star.

1. Loxley Primary School Loxley Primary School is the most oversubscribed school in Sheffield at 376 per cent. They had 30 places to give away this academic year, and had 143 children apply for them.

2. Anns Grove Primary School Anns Grove Primary Schoo is the 2nd most oversubscribed school in Sheffield at 262 per cent. They had 45 places to give away this academic year, and had 163 children apply for them.

3. Broomhill Infant School Broomhill Infant School is the 3rd most oversubscribed school in Sheffield at 317 per cent. They had 40 places to give away this academic year, and had 167 children apply for them.

4. Dore Primary School Dore Primary School is the 4th most oversubscribed school in Sheffield at 206 per cent. They had 60 places to give away this academic year, and had 184 children apply for them.