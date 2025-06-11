Primary school to welcome younger pupils as age range extended

Todwick Primary School will soon be welcoming younger children through its doors, after Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council approved plans to extend the school’s age range to include three-year-olds.

The decision, made by the council’s children and young people’s service, will see the school’s intake expanded from its current four to 11 age group to include children from the age of three . This change will enable the school to establish a new nursery class, known as Foundation One, from the upcoming academic year.

The move comes as part of the council’s effort to improve access to early years education across the borough. According to the decision report, Todwick Primary was the only school in the area that met the criteria to secure capital funding from the Department for Education to support the expansion.

While the council explored other options for expanding early years places in the area, Todwick Primary was uniquely placed to apply for and secure government funding. Without that funding, creating additional nursery places elsewhere in the locality would not have been viable.

While the government has long offered free early years education for children aged three and four, recent investments aim to increase access by enabling schools like Todwick to add nursery classes and meet growing demand for childcare in the community.