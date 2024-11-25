This video More videos

Members of the school council at Mundella Primary School met with their local MP, the Transport Secretary Louise Haigh, to share their desires for better road safety outside their school.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Haigh was joined by South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and the Active Travel Commissioner, three-time Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children at the school told them how too many parents, carers and guardians of pupils at the school arrive by car for pick-up and drop-off times, creating a potentially dangerous environment.

Over the last five years, 190 people have been killed in a road crash on South Yorkshire roads. Another 3,819 people have been seriously injured.

Mayor Coppard said: “The number of deaths and serious injuries on South Yorkshire’s roads is far too high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our road network has to be safe for everyone who uses and wants to use it. That’s why I’ve made Vision Zero the goal in South Yorkshire, because one death on our roads is one too many.

“Collisions have a devastating impact and we want to put an end to the unnecessary grief and suffering caused by each and every one of those accidents.

“We are supporting Brake in their work to support victims as well as the vital work of the many organisations involved when a crash happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brake has called for sustainable funding and parity of care for road victims as well as highlighting the amazing work of people who support them, including the charity’s National Road Victim Service.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “Through road safety week, we are bringing communities together to remember loved ones who have died or suffered life-changing injury in road crashes.

“We are helping children and young people learn about the people who help us after a crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are helping organisations that employ people who drive for work to learn why we need robust investigation into the causes of road crashes, so we can understand why they happen and prevent future road death and harm.

“We are helping people whose lives have been torn apart by road crashes to talk about their experience.”

Both the Mayor and Transport Secretary were subject to a grilling by the children, with questions including: "What are your plans to get more people on buses?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is taking part in Brake’s Road Safety Week in order to urge more parents to walk with their children to school, cycle, get the bus or even “park and stride” by parking away from the school and walking the remaining distance to the gates.

Two Mundella Primary School pupils, Alma and Georgia in Year 6, and Oliver Coppard spoke with The Star to make their case for more walking to school.