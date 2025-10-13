Primary pupils from six Sheffield schools come together for cross country race

By Katherine Sellgren
Contributor
Published 13th Oct 2025, 09:57 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 10:32 BST
Pupils at six Astrea Academy Trust schools in Sheffield take part in cross country run

Children from six Sheffield primary schools, all part of the Astrea Academy Trust, took part in a cross country competition, showcasing their resilience and sporting drive.

Pupils from Astrea Academy Sheffield, Byron Wood, Greengate Lane, Hartley Brook, Hatfield and Lower Meadow primary academies came together at Handsworth Grange Community Sports College for the races last week.

In total, 180 pupils took part, with each school putting forward a squad of 30 boys and girls. Each team had pupils from Year 1 (five and six year olds) to Year 6 pupils (aged 10 and 11).

Hartley Brook Primary Academy was the winning team
Hartley Brook Primary Academy was the winning team

The younger children in Years 1 and 2ran approximately 600 metres, while the children Years 3 and 4 ran around 900 metres, while the older children in Years 5 and 6 ran approximately 1.2 kilometres.

The competition saw some very impressive individual performances and those children came away with medals on the day.

Overall, Hartley Brook were the winners, taking the overall team trophy for the third year running.

Lower Meadow were runners up, the academy’s best performance to date.

The races took place at Handsworth Grange Community Sports College
The races took place at Handsworth Grange Community Sports College

Astrea Academy Trust's PE and School Sports leader, Stephanie Crowe, said: "The cross country run event was a great success and it was a joy to see these young athletes compete with such sportsmanship.

“Sporting events like this highlight the importance of physical activity in schools and the positive impact it has on the children’s confidence and wellbeing.”

Astrea’s Regional Schools director, Russell Gray, added: "Congratulations to all the children who took part in this cross country competition.

“At Astrea we are committed to celebrating pupils' talent and sporting prowess, as we strive to offer them a broad range of opportunities."

