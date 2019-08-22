Pride across South Yorkshire for teens collecting GCSE results

Students at Firth Park Academy celebrating their GCSE results

At UTC Sheffield City Centre, 70 per cent of students achieved a Grade 4 - equivalent to a C on the old GCSE grading system - or above in maths, with 69 per cent achieving the same grade in science and 58 per cent achieving the same in English.

Principal Alex Reynolds, said: “We are extremely proud of our students and would like to congratulate them on their results. Our students gain strong academic GCSEs along

with excellent technical qualifications and skills. This equips them for the next stages of their education and careers, securing their progression into the industries that our curriculum specialises in.”

Aston Academy student Billie Moss who achieved a clean sweep of Grade 9s in her GCSE results

Meanwhile over at Aston Academy, in Rotherham, 16-year-old Billie Moss was just one of 837 students across the country to achieve a clean sweep of 10 Grade 9 GCSEs - a high pass equating to A*.

She said: "When I saw the results I didn't think they were mine, I thought it was a sample paper telling me this is what your results will look like. It's taken time to sink in but I’m happy and surprised, because I didn't think I'd done very well in my English.”

Dominic Curran, principal of Aston Academy, said: “A total of 49 students achieved at least five or more 7 to 9 grades, with 19 students achieving 9 or more grade 7 to 9s. In addition to this, 45 students achieved Grade 7 to 9 in both English language and English literature and in maths, 70 students achieved Grade 7 or above."

Swinton Academy student Tessa Brook with headteacher Rebecca Hibberd

“We are incredibly proud of our students, who worked extremely hard right up to their exams and all that hard work has paid off.”

Swinton Academy principal, Rebecca Hibberd, said: “We were delighted with our GCSE results at Swinton Academy in 2018 and are thrilled to have surpassed them this year.

“We have again seen improved results in English, maths and science and are immensely proud of our young adults. These results are down to the hard work, commitment and determination of our students and all the staff involved in their development. We wish them well as they move on to the next stage of their education.”

Back in Sheffield, King Ecgbert School saw 60 per cent of its students achieve at least five GCSE's, including english and maths, at Grade 5 or above - equivalent to B or C grades.

Headteacher Paul Haigh said: “What I am most proud of is the strength of the results rights across the school, all subjects and by all types of children. We have significant numbers of children who don’t speak English as their first language, those with special educational needs as well as those who are very able. All of these students have achieved impressive results and we are very proud of them.”

Claire Tasker, Headteacher of High Storrs School, also praised her students saying: “High Storrs staff have proved that schools can offer a rounded educational experience and a broad curriculum that together enable students to achieve and fly. And our wonderful students have worked so hard and done so very well. I am really proud of them all.”

Dean Jones, Headteacher of Firth Park Academy said: “Celebrating the success of our students and seeing the smiles on their faces is true reward for all the hard work and dedication invested into their studies. It is truly rewarding for their teachers and family members to know they now have strong qualifications to take forward into a future where they go on to lead remarkable lives.”

Newfield School Headteacher Emma Anderson said: "At Newfield we believe that achievement leads to opportunity and choice and our students have shown just that by working very hard and showing real commitment to their studies. I look forward to hearing about their future success and wish them the very best in their chosen post-16 routes of study. I would like to thank our staff and families for their relentless support and ambition for our students."

Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, 73 per cent of students achieved a Grade 4 in English, with 64 per cent achieving the same grade in maths. The school's Modern Foreign Language results also increased this year with 70 per cent of students gaining a Grade 4 or above.

Headteacher Nick Parker said “I am so proud of everyone and to see the joy on students’ faces as they open their results is a real privilege. All our students and staff have worked tremendously hard and one student in particular deserves a special mention, Kalid Khan, who achieved a grade 9 in six of his GCSE subjects. Hard work really does pay off in the end.”

At Westfield School, attainment in English increased by over 10 per cent in comparison to last year, and 10 students secured Grade 9s in one or more subjects.

Head of School, Joe Birkbeck, said: “These students are excellent role models for those still at Westfield. More than ever this year we have emphasised the importance of revision, and of students working alongside parents/carers to ensure that their hard work in classroom is built upon at home.

"Moreover, we have seen increasing numbers of students taking advantage of opportunities we have created to attend additional lessons after school and in the holidays. It is great to see that for many students, parents and teachers the hard work has paid off – we are extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed to the success of our students by ‘going the extra mile’."

And at Silverdale, Headteacher Sarah Sims said she was 'incredibly proud' of the students, with over 90 per cent passing their English GCSE at Grade 4 or above.

She said: "We are incredibly proud of our students, who have achieved the highest attainment results seen in in the school since Attainment 8 was introduced. This builds on the fantastic A-level results last week, which were the highest of all state schools in the city. It's been a great year for the school!

"Given that we go to great lengths to provide a broad and balanced - yet still academic - curriculum, this is particularly rewarding. The vast majority of our students follow the EBacc suite of qualifications, with over 80% of students studying a language. Our staff are incredible - working so hard to support students and deliver an outstanding education, despite the challenging financial times in education."

Principal Andy Kelly said he was also proud of the students at Yewlands Academy, adding: "They have worked exceptionally hard and shown absolute commitment to their studies. They now have the foundations to pave their way to successful futures. I would like to thank my dedicated staff team and our families for their relentless support of our students.

"I wish all students the very best for their next steps and I look forward to hearing wonderful things about their successes and adventures as they leave us for their Post 16 destinations. Yewlands Academy continues to be a school on an upward trajectory, and these results clearly demonstrate this’."

Andrew Downing, Principal of Outwood Academy City, said: “I wish to congratulate the students who have been rewarded for their hard work, resilience and commitment with some phenomenal results. The students of the academy have produced stunning results across the curriculum with notable areas of strengths including art, photography, music, drama and Spanish where performance of students simply outstanding reflecting both the diversity of our curriculum and the importance these subjects have for the future life chances and choices of our students.