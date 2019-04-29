Praise for Sheffield junior school after maintaining ‘good’ Ofsted rating 

Ofsted inspectors have praised a Sheffield junior school which has maintained a ‘good' rating.

Nook Lane Junior School, in Stannington, has a strong ethos, underpinned by the school’s core values, Ofsted inspectors said.

Nook Lane Junior School Headteacher, Steven Arbon-Davis, Diane Wilkinson, Inclusion manager and assistant headteacher and pupils celebrate their latest Ofsted.

In their report, inspectors found the school’s curriculum was ‘broad and rich’ with ‘good-quality’ teaching that ensures pupils' make good progress at school.

They said pupils are ‘confident’, and that assessment is ‘strong’ which enables teachers to know the pupils’ next steps in learning.

However, the assessment in the integrated resource base was found to not be as strong.

And the most-able pupils, including those in the integrated resource base, were said to not always be challenged as well as others, particularly is maths.

Headteacher Steve Arbon-Davis also received praise from inspectors for creating an ethos where ‘every child does matter’ with leadership noted to be ‘strong at all levels’.

Outcomes were also said to be ‘good’ for all groups of pupils, including those in the integrated resource base and pupils were said to develop a love of literature and reading during their time at school.

Despite this, inspectors found that pupils' spelling remains a ‘relative weakness’.

The school now needs to further improve teaching, learning and assessment by providing more challenge for most able pupils, particularly in maths and ensure pupils are taught to spell difficult words correctly.

They also need to improve provision in the integrated resource base for autism by sharpening assessment.

Mr Arbon-Davis said: “We are particularly proud that the great work that staff do at Nook Lane to enhance children’s personal development and welfare has been acknowledged as ‘outstanding’ and 'exceptional’ in the inspection report.

“Also pleasing, is the fact that our rich and broad curriculum was highlighted as a significant strength. It was good to see that the strong contribution made by governors and leaders across school was recognised too.

“It has been lovely to receive such glowing feedback from parents and carers during the inspection process which reflects the high regard in which the school is held in the eyes of its community and is a testament to the tremendous work of the talented Nook Lane team.

“Well done to the entire school community!”