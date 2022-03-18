Pupils from years 11 13 at Sheffield Girls’ took part in a special project with the luxury carmaker to design Taycan Art Car, which was unveiled on Wednesday evening.

The design, said the school, took five months to complete as the students explored themes of emancipation, women’s rights and ‘reclaiming the feminine narrative’.

The collaborative design project was also organised to educate students about the huge range of career opportunities open to women within the automotive industry.

Before the unveiling, art prefect Maria outlined the feminist themes captured within the imagery, while Porsche UK CEO Sarah Simpson talked about her own experiences in the auto industry.

She also talked about the many avenues open to school leavers and graduates looking for a challenging career within this field.

Nina Gunson, Sheffield Girls’ headteacher, said: “The Art Car is stunning and we are delighted to have had the opportunity to be involved in an art tradition with such a long and varied history.

"This partnership project has given our students the opportunity to collaborate with an iconic brand and explore the power of art and design to convey meaning and challenge thinking, as well as find out more about the huge range of careers open to women in the automotive industry.