Plans revealed for new secondary school with places for 900 students

Trinity Multi-Academy Trust was selected in 2019 by the Department for Education as the sponsor for a proposed new free school, to be known as Trinity Academy Barnsley.

The school was expected to open in September, but it was revealed in May that works had been delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances, beyond the council’s control”.

The former NHS buildings occupying the site are due to be demolished shortly

Pupils due to attend Trinity were instead be sent to Eastgate House in the town centre, a former Barnsley College site.

The school is set to be built on the site of the NHS Keresforth Centre, which is now closed and due to be demolished.

Planning documents state: “The proposed secondary school will meet a critical shortfall in school places in Barnsley, providing 900 pupil places. At present, the first intake of pupils are housed in temporary accommodation in the town centre.

“The site extends to 7.2 hectares in size and is the site of the former Keresforth Centre and associated playing fields.

Planning documents from Bowmer and Kirkland, who are developing the school of behalf of the Department for Education promise a “dedicated and generous area” for pick up and drop off, in a bid to “avoid disruption on the local public highway”.

As part of the plans, a synthetic turf pitch, grass football pitch and playing fields will be available for community use outside of school hours.

