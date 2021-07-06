Plan to move Sheffield school pupils into student accommodation for lessons while classrooms are refurbished

Westbourne School is hoping to relocate some pupils and staff into two Victorian villas at 26 and 28 Oakholme Road while renovations are underway.

The buildings will be used as classrooms for the early years foundation stage with up to 40 children and seven staff for a temporary period covering the 2021/22 school year.

DLP Planning, on behalf of the University of Sheffield is applying for permission to change the two houses from multiple occupancy student accommodation into teaching space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westbourne School is hoping to relocate some pupils to Oakholme Road (image DLP Planning)

The application says: “Westbourne School will occupy Oakholme Road, on a rental basis, with the intention being it will operate from the site from September 2021 for a period of eight to 12 months.

“No external alterations are proposed and following the end of the use in September 2022, it will revert back to student accommodation.

“This is an interim solution to the requirement for pupils to be accommodated whilst a new building adjoining the Westbourne School Pre-School is developed.

“The programme for that building is likely to last for 44 weeks from July 2021. The seven staff will park at the existing Westbourne School facilities and walk to the Oakholme Road site.

“Children will be dropped off by parents at Westbourne School and staff will walk the children to Oakholme Road to avoid any parking or increased highway activity.”

Planning officers are considering the application, which can be viewed here

Westbourne is revitalising its junior school with a £2m redevelopment and one of the main features will be a new early years learning classroom.

A large two storey building will be erected to house a hall, gymnasium and three classrooms.

There will also be new changing rooms, a new main entrance and glass fronted reception, office space, a new covered playground and internal alterations to the existing buildings.