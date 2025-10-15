Pictures show how new Sheffield school near iconic Park Hill flats could be 'built into hillside'

Pictures show how a planned new Sheffield school in the shadow of Park Hill flats could look, which would see the building ‘built into the hill’.

SoStudent (One) Ltd have now submitted a full planning application for what would be an independent school for children with special educational needs, on what is currently an empty side on Maltravers Road.

The document describes plans to build the school into the hillside, with the upper level providing access to landscaped external play/amenity space, taking advantage of panoramic views of the city.

Six pictures showing how it would look can be seen below.

The plans come complete including parking for cars, drop off facilities and a landscaped outdoor play area.

The drawings from AXIS Architecture have been sent to Sheffield Council as part of a design and planning statement for the scheme.

It would be built on the site of the former Globe Business Centre, now demolished, which is also close to the Wybourn estate.

SAMA Investment Group PLC , who are behind the scheme, say in the document: “The proposal is for an Independent SEN School which will provide specialised education within a progressive and creative curriculum to children and young people aged five to 15 years.

“The school is planned to cater initially for 108 Pupils with 18 classrooms (six per class) and with a maximum of 120 pupils on maturity.”

The primary need catered for is SEMH (Social, Emotional & Mental Health).

Pupils may also have a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other associated conditions.

It is expected to have upto 48 staff members on site at full capacity.

This is how a new special educational needs proposed for Maltravers Road could look under plans submitted to Sheffield Council. Photo: AXIS Architecture

