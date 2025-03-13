Phoenix School brings literary magic to World Book Day

Children hospitalised with their mental health needs in Sheffield brought some literary magic to World Book Day.

Phoenix School is the education provider for all young people admitted to Cygnet Hospital Sheffield.

The school, based at the hospital on East Bank Road, celebrated World Book Day this year in Roald Dahl style, with education staff members dressing up as characters from the well-loved children’s book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Pegasus Ward, a 13 bed general adolescent acute service, pulled out all of the stops, dressing as characters from 101 Dalmatians and helping young people on the ward to celebrate with face painting and homemade T-shirts.

This year’s theme was “Read Your Way,” a celebration of reading in whatever form that might take. The school ran sessions where students were asked to consider all of the ways that reading might be a part of someone’s everyday life – from reading text messages to sitting down with a novel and a hot drink.

Young people were surprised to see just how many forms reading can take and were provided with resources to see some of these for themselves.

World Book Day was also combined with their Science Week Living Eggs Project. Students participated in “Read a Book with a Duck” where they enjoyed reading whilst cuddling an adorable little duckling.

To showcase reading’s diverse forms, the school displayed a collection including: a book written in braille, the Qur’an written in Arabic from right-to-left, a second-edition book that was published in 1877, recipe books, digital eBooks, flat-packed furniture instructions, textbooks, fiction and non-fiction books, graphic novels, children’s books, audiobooks, and podcast transcripts.

The hospital staff team asked the young people what their favourite way to read was, where their favourite place to read was, and what type of reading they might like to try in the future, receiving some fantastic replies.

Some of the students’ favourite places to read:

“a beanbag in the corner of my room”

“on a campsite”

“with my cats”

“sharing a family audiobook on car journeys”

“in the wardrobe”

“on a sunbed by the sea”

“outside”.

