Parkwood Academy celebrates GCSE results

Students and staff at E-ACT Parkwood Academy in Sheffield are thrilled to be celebrating some of the best GCSE results in the Academy’s history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

E-ACT Parkwood Academy, which is part of the E-ACT multi academy trust, showed improvements across all core subjects, with a significant number of students achieving top results.

Just some of the individual outstanding results include:

Elijah Egoh today celebrated receiving ten GCSE results, five of which were awarded a grade 9 and five at grade 8.

Clifton Yeung, also excelled in the classroom and achieved four grade 9s, three grade 8s, one level 2 distinction and two grade 6s.

Leona Sithole surpassed all of her target grades with three grade 8s, one Level 2 Distinction*, five grade 7s and one grade 6.

Priscilla Taty was awarded strong passes across the board which included two 9s, one 8 and three 7s.

Hafsa Shahzad, who requires special recognition for never missing a day of school in the whole five years she attended, realised her potential achieving one grade 9, two grade 8s, four grade 7s and 2 grade 6s.

Parkwood students celebrate their results

Joel Hinchliffe, Headteacher of E-ACT Parkwood Academy, said: “We are immensely proud of what our students at E-ACT Parkwood have achieved. Their progress speaks volumes about their attitude and the dedication of our entire school team. Today marks a significant milestone for the Class of 2025, and it has been a privilege to share this special moment with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of them for their hard work, resilience, and commitment. These results represent more than grades — they reflect years of learning, growth, and personal development. They will always be a part of the Parkwood family and its history, and we wish them all the very best in the next chapter of their educational journey.”

Tom Campbell, CEO of the E-ACT multi academy trust, said: “At E-ACT Parkwood Academy, these GCSE results are a powerful reminder of what students can accomplish with the right support and determination. I’m proud of every learner and our staff in Parkwood.”

“I am immensely proud of our students and staff across E-ACT schools who have shown resilience and ambition in a changing world. Their hard work is reflected in today’s achievements.”