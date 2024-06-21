Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Sheffield has threatened disciplinary action against students and staff, and legal action against other individuals, who “seek to disrupt any university events”.

An email to all staff, warning them of repercussions protesters could face, mentions the ongoing encampment outside the Students’ Union protesting against the university’s links to the arms trade.

The University of Sheffield receives more funding from companies involved in the arms trade than any other UK university, totalling £72 million between 2012 and 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An email to all staff members from Rob Sykes, chief operating officer at the university, states: “We will take disciplinary action against any member of staff or student who disrupts these important events [open days and graduations], and we reserve the right to take legal or other appropriate action against any individuals who are not part of the university community who seek to disrupt any university events.”

The University of Sheffield has threatened disciplinary action against students and staff who “seek to disrupt any University events”, as students continue their encampment outside Sheffield Students’ Union. | Sheffield Campus Coalition for Palestine

The email states the university has outlined to those at the camp “significant concerns” regarding their health and safety.

It adds: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about the disruption the camp is causing and the unacceptable incidents of damage to buildings”.

Sheffield Campus Coalition for Palestine (SCCP), the group who runs the encampment, said the university has not communicated any concerns about property damage to the encampment, and that the space has not been altered beyond temporary, soluble chalking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A student member of the SCCP said: “Sending threats of disciplinary action against students and staff to a staff-only mailing list is a cynical and irresponsible move by the University of Sheffield."

SCCP also says students are concerned the university might “head down a similar path” as it did previously, when it hired private investigators to monitor student protesters.

The email adds: “It is vital that students are able to graduate and enjoy what is such a key moment in their lives, and that prospective students can attend open days to help them make crucial decisions about their future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the University of Sheffield, who did not comment on the specific content of the email, said: “The university has stressed the importance of students being able to take their assessments so that they can progress and graduate and protest activity must not interfere with university activities.