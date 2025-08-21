Outwood Academy City celebrates successful GCSE results day

Students at Outwood Academy City are celebrating exceptional GCSE results. Their remarkable resilience and dedication have once again led to outstanding achievements, reflecting the high standards of teaching and learning throughout the Trust.

Overall, there were highlights for the academy in Maths and Science where there has been year on year improvements at all levels. In English, over 20% of students achieved the highest grades, and History, 26% of students achieved a Grade 7 or higher.

Emily Rosaman, Principal at Outwood Academy City, said: “I am so incredibly proud of each and every one of our young people who have worked so hard over the past five years to achieve these results. I wish them every success in their future, and know they will go on to achieve great things.”

Standout student success stories include Kitty Ni, who achieved seven Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and a Grade 7. George Costello achieved three Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, and three Grade 7s. Isabel Oates achieved four Grade 9s and five Grade 8s. They were all delighted with their results, and there were lots of smiling faces!

Cara Ackroyd, Executive Principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Today is a day of immense pride and celebration for our students, their families, and our dedicated staff. The resilience, hard work, and determination shown by our young people, particularly over the past few challenging years, are truly inspiring. Their achievements are a testament to their unwavering commitment to their education.

“We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our students. These results are not just grades on a piece of paper; they represent countless hours of studying, the overcoming of obstacles, and the relentless support from our teachers and families. As our students embark on the next chapter of their lives, whether that be further education, apprenticeships, or employment, we wish them every success and have every confidence that they will continue to make a positive impact on the world.”