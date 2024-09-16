Open day at Woodsetts primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Looking for a school place for your child? Why not come along to our open day?

We still have a few spaces left across different year groups.

Our school has loads to offer including:

A fully refurbished school

Beautiful grounds with forest area, allotment and our own chickens!

Over 15 different clubs on offer each week

Breakfast and Wraparound care

Excellent results - 3rd highest achieving school in Rotherham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why not come to find out more about our beautiful little village school.

We have an open morning on Saturday, September 21 between 10am and 12pm.

Everyone welcome!