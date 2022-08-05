As the school holidays are well underway in Sheffield, parents of kindergarteners may well be looking to where to send their child when the 2022/2023 school year begins.
With Ofsted having recently published their latest report of schools across the country, we’ve taken a look at which places of education have rated either “outstanding” or “good” in Sheffield.
Who is Ofsted?
The Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted) is a government agency ensuring high standards are met in the UK education system. They report directly to Parliament, parents, carers and commissioners.
Ofsted aims to improve lives by raising standards in education and children’s social care. by inspecting and regulating thousands of organisations and individuals providing education, training and care.
They then share their results through regular reports that also include childminders and training providers alongside schools.
How do Ofsted rate schools in Sheffield?
Ofsted Inspectors take into account all four key judgement areas.
- Inspectors must bring their judgements based on all the available evidence to determine what is it like to attend the school and what is the standard of education (expressed in grades)
- Inspectors must take into account all four key judgement areas
- Inspectors will judge the early years and sixth-form provisions but may not issue a grade if it comes with a risk of identifying individual pupils (where their overall number is too small, typically fewer than five pupils)
- Inspectors will consider the “spiritual, moral, social and cultural development” of students, before making a final judgement on “overall effectiveness”
How did Sheffield fare with Ofsted in their most recent reports?
Ofsted’s most recent report for schools in Sheffield saw a number of institutions garner Grade 2 ratings between the months of June to August, however there were no “outstanding” schools.
The schools to receive a Grade 2 ratings are:
Pye Bank CofE Primary School
Andover Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S3 9EF0.88 miles
Latest report: 26 July 2022
Hillsborough Primary School
Parkside Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S6 2AA2.33 miles
Latest report: 21 July 2022
Netherthorpe Primary School
Netherthorpe Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S3 7JA0.58 miles
Latest report: 15 July 2022
Walkley Primary School
Burnaby Crescent, Walkley, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S6 2RZ1.5 miles
Latest report: 16 June 2022
Where in Sheffield are the schools rated outstanding?
Ofsted define a school being Grade 1 as the quality of education being outstanding, all other key judgements being outstanding and that safeguarding is effective.
Whilst no schools in Sheffield received an ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted in the months from June to August 2002, below is a list detailing the last time local schools were awarded that top Grade 1 rating.
Grade 1 schools in Sheffield
- Hunter’s Bar Junior School, Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S11 8ZG (Latest report: November 2018)
- Broomhall Nursery School, 4 Broomhall Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S10 2DN (Latest report: June 2018)
- Oasis Academy Watermead, Barrie Crescent, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S5 8RJ (Latest report: September 2017)
- Seven Hills School, Granville Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S2 2RJ (Latest report: February 2017)
- St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam), Firshill Crescent, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S4 7BX (Latest report: February 2017)
- Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy, Pomona Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S11 8JN (Latest report: March 2015)
- Brightside Nursery and Infant School, Jenkin Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S9 1AS (Latest report: June 2013)
- Tapton School, Darwin Lane, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S10 5RG (Latest report: January 2013)
- Broomhill Infant School Beech Hill Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S10 2SA (Latest report: July 2011)
- Holt House Infant School Bannerdale Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S7 2EW (Latest report: 16 March 2009)
How do I apply for a school place in Sheffield?
Sheffield Council have now opened applications for parents to enter their children into Junior and Secondary schools for the 2022/2023 school year.
Applications and further information, including if your child is new to Sheffield, is available through Sheffield Council’s dedicated website.
When are the school term times in Sheffield?
Sheffield Council have confirmed on their website the following term times for the 2022/2023 school year.
- Thursday 1 September 2022 until Friday 21 October 2022
- Monday 31 October 2022 until Friday 16 December 2022
- Tuesday 3 January 2023 until Friday 10 February 2023
- Monday 20 February 2023 until Friday 31 March 2023
- Monday 17 April 2023 until Friday 26 May 2023
- Monday 5 June 2023 until Friday 21 July 2023