As the school holidays are well underway in Sheffield, parents of kindergarteners may well be looking to where to send their child when the 2022/2023 school year begins.

With Ofsted having recently published their latest report of schools across the country, we’ve taken a look at which places of education have rated either “outstanding” or “good ” in Sheffield.

Who is Ofsted?

Ofsted aims to improve lives by raising standards in education and children’s social care. by inspecting and regulating thousands of organisations and individuals providing education, training and care.

The Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted) is a government agency ensuring high standards are met in the UK education system. They report directly to Parliament, parents, carers and commissioners.

They then share their results through regular reports that also include childminders and training providers alongside schools.

How do Ofsted rate schools in Sheffield?

Ofsted Inspectors take into account all four key judgement areas.

Inspectors must bring their judgements based on all the available evidence to determine what is it like to attend the school and what is the standard of education (expressed in grades)

Inspectors must take into account all four key judgement areas

Inspectors will judge the early years and sixth-form provisions but may not issue a grade if it comes with a risk of identifying individual pupils (where their overall number is too small, typically fewer than five pupils)

Inspectors will consider the “spiritual, moral, social and cultural development” of students, before making a final judgement on “overall effectiveness”

How did Sheffield fare with Ofsted in their most recent reports?

Ofsted regularly share their results through reports that also include childminders and training providers alongside schools, and then grade them between “Outstanding” to “Require Improvement"

Ofsted’s most recent report for schools in Sheffield saw a number of institutions garner Grade 2 ratings between the months of June to August, however there were no “outstanding” schools.

The schools to receive a Grade 2 ratings are:

Pye Bank CofE Primary School

Andover Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S3 9EF0.88 miles

Latest report: 26 July 2022

Visit the school website for more information.

Hillsborough Primary School

Parkside Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S6 2AA2.33 miles

Latest report: 21 July 2022

Visit the school website for more information.

Netherthorpe Primary School

Netherthorpe Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S3 7JA0.58 miles

Latest report: 15 July 2022

Visit the school website for more information.

Walkley Primary School

Burnaby Crescent, Walkley, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S6 2RZ1.5 miles

Latest report: 16 June 2022

Visit the school website for more information.

Where in Sheffield are the schools rated outstanding?

Ofsted define a school being Grade 1 as the quality of education being outstanding, all other key judgements being outstanding and that safeguarding is effective.

Whilst no schools in Sheffield received an ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted in the months from June to August 2002, below is a list detailing the last time local schools were awarded that top Grade 1 rating.

Grade 1 schools in Sheffield

How do I apply for a school place in Sheffield?

Sheffield Council have now opened applications for parents to enter their children into Junior and Secondary schools for the 2022/2023 school year.

Applications and further information, including if your child is new to Sheffield, is available through Sheffield Council’s dedicated website .

When are the school term times in Sheffield?

Sheffield Counci l have confirmed on their website the following term times for the 2022/2023 school year.