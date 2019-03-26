Ofsted gives thumbs up to Sheffield primary school with ‘good' report

Pupils, staff and parents from a Shefield primary school are celebrating after receiving a ‘good’ Ofsted report, in which inspectors found some aspects of the school to be outstanding.

Beck Primary School, in Shiregreen, is the largest of its kind in north Sheffield serving over 700 children aged between two and 11.

Children from Beck nursery celebrating the 'Outstanding' judgement for Early years

Following the in January, Ofsted inspectors found the schools executive headteacher, head of school, and senior and middle leaders to be 'inspirational’.

They said improvements to the quality of teaching and learning had resulted in a higher proportion of pupils reaching both the expected and higher standards and that behaviour is 'excellent' around the school with pupils demonstrating good manners.

Inspectors also praised the quality of education in the Early Years provision, noting that despite children joining with skills and abilities below those seen typically, through the ‘highly effective’ teaching they make ‘outstanding’ progress.

It was also recognised that the school’s effective partnership with parents is at the heart of children’s learning.

One parent told inspectors: “My little girl is a pupil at Little Beck Nursery and the staff are amazing!

“There is always a warm welcoming vibe when you walk through the door and the staff are always happy, smiling and greeting parents and children. Each and every staff member has time to listen to you and more importantly your child.”

The teaching, learning and assessment was found to be good overall.

However, inspectors said there are some inconsistencies in the quality of teaching and learning as not all teachers are ensuring pupils present their work to the highest standard.

Head of School Jenny Coats praised the entire school team’s contribution for the Ofsted outcome.

She said: "We are very proud of the quality of education we provide for children at Beck and this judgement is well deserved.”

“The success of our school is a real team effort. We will continue to work to ensure we provide the best possible opportunities for the children of Beck Primary School.”

Sue Bridges, Executive Headteacher said: “Beck is fantastic school. We are extremely proud of our children and their families. We are so pleased that Ofsted recognised the hard work of the staff to make Beck such a vibrant place to learn.

Chair of Governors, Mark Wilde added: “On behalf of the Governing body I am delighted with Ofsted’s judgement and proud of the team who make sure every child matters”

The school now needs to continue improving the pupils’ rate of progress and increase their attainment level across all subjects, paying particular attention to writing.