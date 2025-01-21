Nursery under threat of closure saved after councillors overturn rejection recommendation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Councillors have overturned planning officers’ recommendations and approved a new location for Shining Stars Nursery, following an emotional plea from the owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nursery, based in Monk Bretton, faced an uncertain future after Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) officers advised that its application for a new unit at Carlton Industrial Estate be refused.

However, in a surprising turn of events, councillors on the planning board voted to approve the application – and save the nursery from closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery, which has been asked to vacate its current space at St Helen’s School, may now convert a vacant industrial unit into a childcare facility for up to 98 children.

Amanda Goodyear and her son, Baily

Planning officers had recommended refusal, citing concerns over safety, traffic management, and the site’s suitability. They raised issues about the industrial nature of the surrounding area, with traffic safety being a key concern.

BMBC’s traffic officers raised concerns that the proposed 10 parking spaces could lead to congestion and parking on busy estate roads, posing a risk to children crossing these roads.

However, the nursery owner, Amanda Goodyear, addressed these concerns, securing an agreement with a neighbouring unit for additional parking spaces and pledging to implement measures to ensure safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her emotional plea, Ms. Goodyear said that refusing the application would lead to job losses for the nursery’s 12 staff members and disrupt the vital community services it provides, including a food and clothing bank and holiday clubs. She also outlined plans for a six-foot fence around the site to protect the children and measures to ensure parents do not park on surrounding roads.

Councillors voiced strong support for the nursery, with Cllr David Greenhough praising the efforts made to explore alternative locations, while acknowledging that the area, though busy, was not in his opinion “heavy industry.” He also highlighted the nursery’s value in assisting working parents.

Cllr Dorothy Coates added that the nursery staff, trained in safeguarding, would ensure the children’s safety, while Cllr Leyla Nayeri noted that parents would drop off children at staggered times, reducing congestion.

Councillor Andrew Wray added that the young children at the nursery would be ‘safer’ under the staff’s stewardship than the pupils at secondary schools. “They are professionals, they know what they’re doing,” he told the meeting.

“How can we deny [Amanda] her business?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BMBC’s traffic officer raised concerns about potential parking issues, noting that regulating when parents arrive would be difficult, but the councillors ultimately decided in favor of the nursery following a vote.

The nursery had explored several other properties, but they were unsuitable for various reasons, including their location on busy main roads and being outside the area convenient for parents.

Following the meeting, Amanda said a ‘weight had been lifted’ following a ‘rollercoaster’ of emotions over the last few months.