Nursery teacher waves farewell to pupils after 31 years at Mylnhurst Preparatory School in Sheffield

A much-loved nursery teacher is waving goodbye to her little pupils one last time - after 31 years at the same school.

Clare Gleadall has worked at Mylnhurst Preparatory School and Nursery in Ecclesall, Sheffield, since 1993 – but her association with the school goes even deeper.

In 1995 Clare and her husband Mick were instrumental in ‘saving’ Mylnhurst – a Catholic school founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1933 – when the nuns suddenly announced its closure.

Mick moved to galvanise parent support, co-formed a steering committee of new directors, and helped to revitalise Mylnhurst into the leading independent primary school it is today.

Today Clare, who retires on Friday, December 13, said Mylnhurst is quite simply ‘special’.

“It’s not a tangible thing, it’s something you feel,” she said.

“You can sense the history. Despite the traditional nature of the school, and the expectations we have of the children, it is always forward-thinking, there are always new things for the children to experience.

“Mylnhurst is a little haven, and if you didn’t know it was here you would have no clue. Being able to take the children into the grounds, to hear the birds, there’s no traffic, all the beautiful trees – it’s precious.”

Clare’s links to Mylnhurst began in 1989 when eldest son Ben, now 39, joined the nursery aged four, followed by daughter Melanie in 1990 and son Joe in 1992.

All stayed until Year 6, when Ben was head boy, Melanie head girl, and Joe deputy head boy.

Clare, aged 63, started working at Mylnhurst as a nursery assistant, and discovered a love for early years education which led her to work full-time in the nursery until 2020, ten of those years as manager, before going part time in 2020.

Pupils who came to her as toddlers have grown up and some now send their own children to Mylnhurst.

The grandmother-of-three, with another grandchild on the way, said little children ‘never cease to amaze’.

“Their capacity to take on new information, to persist with difficult things until they’ve got it, is incredible, and that delight has never left me,” she said.

“We underestimate little children – I’m sure I did with my own three, before I discovered more about how young children learn.”

Mylnhurst faced uncertain times in 1995 when the Sisters of Mercy announced their withdrawal from the school, triggering almost inevitable closure.

The remaining governors proposed laying off teachers and putting up fees – but Clare’s husband Mick rallied parents and staff with a rescue plan.

A new committee spent months of late nights working on a business proposal and, within a year, nursery numbers trebled. Within four years pupil numbers overall had risen by 80 per cent, and the Sisters remain involved to this day.

“It was a very exciting time of real optimism,” remembered Clare. “Lots of wonderful facilities appeared – the new nursery building, the wonderful swimming pool we have here and the gym – and all that was because the Sisters had faith the parents were loyal and wanted the school to thrive, as it has.”

Clare, who lives on Carterknowle Road, says she will miss the people the most.

“The children make me smile every day, and I will miss my colleagues and the rhythms of school life. But Mick has retired as an ambulance driver, and we want to do things together.

“And I’ve said I will always be available to help – if they want to take the children out on a trip or to the library, to give me a call!”