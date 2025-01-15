Nursery facing closure dealt fresh blow as application for new site recommended for refusal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shining Stars nursery, based in St Helen’s school in Monk Bretton was given notice to leave the premises in June, so the school can use the site for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.
Amanda Goodyear, the owner of Shining Stars, applied to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) for planning permission to transform a unit in the nearby Carlton Industrial Estate into a new nursery in July.
Manager Katie Harris previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that despite addressing the council’s concerns and proposing solutions like staggered pick-up times and additional parking, the council’s objections continue.
Ms Harris emphasized the wider impact of the potential closure, as the nursery also runs services such as a food and clothing bank, short breaks for children with additional needs, and holiday clubs, all of which play a crucial role in supporting local families in a deprived area.
However, the plans have been recommended for refusal at the council’s planning meeting next week, due to concerns about safety, suitability, and traffic management.
The council’s objections include worries about the site’s suitability for a nursery in an area dominated by general industry, with potential risks from noise, dust, and pollution. Planning officers also raised highway safety concerns, particularly regarding parking and drop-off arrangements.
The site offers 10 parking spaces, which BMBC’s traffic officers fear could lead to parents parking on the busy industrial estate roads, blocking access for large vehicles. There are also worries about the safety of children crossing these roads.
Officers are concerned that the proposed parking and access arrangements will not be sufficient to handle the volume of traffic from parents and staff, leading to congestion and increased accident risk. The location’s proximity to a busy junction adds to these worries.
While the officer report recognises that the nursery provides valuable community services and that the proposal would secure existing jobs, the benefits of the proposal are not seen as enough to outweigh the safety and traffic concerns.
In light of these concerns, the planning officers have recommended that the application be refused. The proposal will now be considered by the Planning Regulatory Board at their next meeting on January 21.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.