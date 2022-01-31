Youngsters from year 10 at the 1,400 pupil Notre Dame Catholic High School, near Ranmoor, have been told to work from home because of the number of staff who are off work, using special plans put in place for the coronavirus pandemic.

Headteacher Deirdre Cleary notified parents of the contingency in a message last night.

In a statement on the school’s website, she said: “Due to high numbers of staff absences we unfortunately need to put our contingency plan in place and reduce the number of students in school. This is so we can operate safely and minimise any negative impact on teaching and learning.

"Year 10 should not come into school (on Monday January 31)...and instead access their work from home. They should return to school on Tuesday February 1 as normal.

"By reducing a year group in school for one day it will allow us to ensure quality teaching for year groups still attending school. Staff have prepared for this and have planned work for any students who have to work from home.”

The school said it had prioritised keeping face-to-face teaching for students in year 11 and year 13, who are closest to their exams. It has also avoided year nine and 10 pupils working from home on days when they would miss their GCSE option.

If necessary, for the rest of the week the school will be asking pupils from year seven to work from home on Tuesday, year eight on Wednesday, year 12 on Thursday, and year nine on Friday.

The plans will see children join their form by video conferencing, but teachers will not be live streaming lessons, because they will be teaching other classes.

Notre Dame, a faith school, takes pupils from all over Sheffield.

Covid case rates are falling in the UK but they remain high, with more than 900 confirmed cases per 100,000 people nationally.