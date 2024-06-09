Nook Lane Junior School Stannington: 'Garden' classroom plan takes step forward at Sheffield school
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plans to develop a new ‘garden’ classroom at a popular Sheffield school have taken a step forward.
A planning application has been submitted to Sheffield Council which would allow leaders at Nook Lane Junior School, in Stannington, to create the facility, which would take the form of a mobile building.
Few details are provided in the application which states: “The site is currently used as a primary school. The proposal is to erect a modular garden classroom (6m x3.6m x 2.1m) which can be used as an ad-hoc teaching space within the playground.”
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
They added that it would not be on land currently used as a playing field or require the removal of any trees.
It added: “The erection of Resource Hub to create an additional ad hoc teaching area to support more focused learning to enhance the current education of all pupils at Nook Lane Junior School.”
The school is asking for a Certificate of proposed Lawful development for the siting of the garden classroom.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.