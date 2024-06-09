Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning application sent into Sheffield Council for new facility

Plans to develop a new ‘garden’ classroom at a popular Sheffield school have taken a step forward.

A planning application has been submitted to Sheffield Council which would allow leaders at Nook Lane Junior School, in Stannington, to create the facility, which would take the form of a mobile building.

Few details are provided in the application which states: “The site is currently used as a primary school. The proposal is to erect a modular garden classroom (6m x3.6m x 2.1m) which can be used as an ad-hoc teaching space within the playground.”

They added that it would not be on land currently used as a playing field or require the removal of any trees.

It added: “The erection of Resource Hub to create an additional ad hoc teaching area to support more focused learning to enhance the current education of all pupils at Nook Lane Junior School.”