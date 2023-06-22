These Sheffield schools were already in Ofsted’s ‘Good’ books – and parents can only agree.
The Star asked Sheffielders to name the schools they believe to be the best in the city, and we received hundreds of responses from people full of praise for teachers and how they have helped their little ones.
Here are nine schools rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted where parents couldn’t help but heap praise on them as well.
These Sheffield schools are highly rated by Ofsted but were also called 'the best' in the Steel City in a Star opinion poll.
2. Wharncliffe Side Primary School
Wharncliffe Side Primary School, in Brightholmlee Lane, was rated 'Good' by Ofsted in December 2022 and called "a caring and inclusive school where pupils flourish."
Star reader Sarah Louise Baines wrote: "Wharncliffe Side are amazing- go above & beyond for children. My boy is doing amazing there."
3. Woodseats Primary School
Woodseats Primary School, in Chesterfield Road, is still awaiting its first Ofsted report after it became an academy in September 2019. But reader Kirsty Robinson said: "Woodseats primary school is the best 100 per cent. The staff is very friendly and supportive."
4. Nook Lane Junior School
Nook Lane Jnr School, in Stannington, is still waiting for its first Ofsted inspection after becoming an academy in 2019. But reader Katie Kerr said: "Staff and school go out of their way for children and families. They offer an inclusive curriculum and care about the depth and breadth of education and not just education to pass SATS tests."