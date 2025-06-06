Newman School to enhance SEN facilities with lift, new layout, and canopies

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) has submitted a planning application to upgrade two blocks at Newman School’s Dinnington campus, to enhance specialist educational provision for students with special educational needs (SEN).

According to application documents, the proposed works include both internal and external alterations to improve accessibility and learning environments. The internal layout will be reconfigured, as well as the installation of a new evacuation lift and first-floor lobby extension, and replacement of 10 fixed first-floor windows with new opening units.

The application also details plans for the installation of two new external canopies, hard landscaping, new boundary treatments, and a dedicated visitor drop-off area.

The school, currently serving around 60 full-time staff and a significant number of SEN pupils, will see an increase in its internal floor space by 29 square metres, taking the total up to 1,526 square metres. Three additional car parking spaces will also be added, bringing the total to 64.

A full biodiversity assessment has been carried out, with a biodiversity net gain calculation already submitted, aligning with the latest statutory requirements introduced in 2024.

The planning documents indicate that the design will remain sympathetic to the current building, using matching brickwork and window styles to maintain visual continuity. No loss of existing jobs is expected, and no additional staffing is currently proposed.

If approved, the enhancements will aim to ensure the site remains fit for purpose as an inclusive learning environment, supporting students with diverse and complex needs in a safe and modernised setting.

The planning application is currently under consideration by RMBC’s planning department, and interested parties can comment on the plans until June 25.