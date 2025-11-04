New training launched in Barnsley to help professionals tackle rising risks of children sharing nude images and the dark web

Barnsley’s safeguarding partnership has launched five new training programmes for professionals working with children and families, covering issues such as the risks of the dark web and children sharing nude images online.

The new courses form part of the Barnsley Safeguarding Children Partnership’s updated multi-agency training programme for 2024/25, which aims to equip frontline staff with up-to-date skills to identify risks and intervene early. Other new subjects include working with children and young people who display harmful sexual behaviour, understanding the dark web, and educational neglect.

According to the partnership’s annual report, training attendance increased by more than 40 per cent over the past year, with 3,254 practitioners taking part compared with 1,836 the previous year. Courses combine online sessions, e-learning and face-to-face workshops, and many are co-delivered with partner agencies such as Barnsley Hospital, South Yorkshire Police, and local charities.

The report says practitioners who attended training have reported higher confidence in recognising concerns, improved communication between agencies, and a stronger understanding of each organisation’s role in keeping children safe.

The partnership says the new programme reflects a “changing landscape” in safeguarding and aims to ensure that local professionals are equipped to respond to emerging risks and to support children effectively.