New survey highlights educators likely frustration at Schools White Paper delay

The UK Government’s decision to delay the long awaited Schools White Paper until the New Year – and with it, reforms to the SEND system – is likely to frustrate educators, according to newly released survey data from global EdTech organisation, Twinkl.

The representative survey of more than 1,000 UK teachers and parents reveals widespread concern about the impact of ongoing delays and potential limits to Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) on children with SEND.

Key findings include:

- 82% of respondents agree that limiting EHCPs would have a negative impact on the inclusivity of the SEND support system.

- 77% say such limits would affect the support SEND children receive.

-75% believe that making it harder to obtain EHCPs will not improve the system.

-68% report their school has struggled to provide adequate SEND support.

-66% fear upcoming reforms will make it harder for schools to meet the needs of learners with SEND.

-61% identify improved funding as the single biggest factor that would make the greatest difference to the SEND system

-85% agree that early intervention is key to improving the system.

Commenting on the latest delay, Georgina Durrant, National Inclusion lead at Twinkl, said:

“The delay to reforms will understandably be frustrating for schools and families who are weary of waiting for change. Every delay risks leaving children without the consistent, inclusive support they deserve.” She continued; “We hear from teachers daily who want to do the right thing but are battling a system stretched to its limits. While it’s important that the Government takes the time to get this right, clarity, funding, and practical support is urgently needed to make inclusion a reality – not a promise deferred.”

Leading education expert and chief education officer at Twinkl, Stuart Parker-Tyreman added: “The SEND crisis is complex and incredibly challenging for all involved, and children and families need to be at the centre of any proposed strategy. Advocacy for this has been loud and clear, and the hope is that this latest delay has been put in place to enable a far greater child and family centric approach than was previously being considered. When these reforms occur, to have real impact, they must come with the funding, expertise, and vision needed to make inclusion possible in every classroom.”

Twinkl’s survey reinforces the profession’s strong desire for a SEND system that is adequately funded, resourced, and trusted by educators, parents, and pupils alike – and its findings suggest that further delays risk deepening existing frustrations across the education community.