Oliver Coppard visited UTC Sheffield City Centre on Matilda Street recently, to find out more about young people’s views following his election as South Yorkshire Mayor this month.

He discussed topics including the economy, food banks, homelessness, mental health services, new technologies, transport and South Yorkshire’s identity during the visit.

The UTC recruits young people, aged 13 to 19, from across South Yorkshire and specialises in engineering and advanced manufacturing and creative and digital media.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard will extend 80 pence bus and tram fares for 18-21 year-olds and pledged to appoint a dedicated team to oversee the assessment of franchising the region’s network.

Alex Reynolds, the Principal at UTC Sheffield City Centre, said: “We were pleased to welcome Mayor Coppard. It is important for our students to take part in the democratic process and understand how decisions made regionally will impact on them.”

Mayor Coppard added: “It was great to meet such a brilliant group of young people at the UTC, who told me about their hopes for better public transport, mental health support and helping people going through homelessness.

“As South Yorkshire’s Mayor I have promised to encourage young people to engage with the processes and decisions that will shape their future, and that has to start by hearing their views and understanding what is most important to them.”

Students at the UTC complete technical qualifications in either engineering and advanced manufacturing or in creative and digital media, alongside GCSEs and A Levels.

UTC Sheffield City Centre students with South Yorkshire’s new Mayor Oliver Coppard on May 12.

The UTC, which is Ofsted graded ‘good’, is backed by top employers who have shaped the curriculum and provide industry projects, work experience and work placements. It is one of two UTCs in the city.

Employers supporting the UTC include AES Seal, Bauer Media Group, Fernite, Festo, Finger Industries, Hive, Inspec Solutions, Lavender International, PES Performance, Rolls-Royce, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield Live, the University of Sheffield, Siemens and Sumo Digital.

UTC Sheffield City Centre is part of The Sheffield UTC Academy Trust, which also includes UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park and UTC Derby Pride Park based in the East Midlands.

The UTC is sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and The Sheffield College and has capacity for 600 students.