New school proposed at Gulliver’s Valley for children with additional needs

A planning application has been submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council that would see part of a building at Gulliver’s Valley theme park temporarily converted into a school for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

The proposal, submitted by Five Rivers Child Care Ltd., seeks permission to change the use of an existing building and part of the land next to it, from its current resort services and storage use into a specialist school. The planned facility would operate for an initial period of seven years.

The site is located on the former Pithouse West site on Mansfield Road in Aston, within the Gulliver’s Valley complex. If approved, the new school, named River Valley School, would provide placements for up to 50 children aged 6 to 18. The school would be Ofsted-regulated and would aim to support children who cannot access mainstream education.

According to the application, there is an urgent need for more SEND school places in Rotherham. The council currently has a waiting list for places, and many children are being sent out of the area, causing disruption for families and extra costs for local services.

In addition to teaching staff, the new school would create around 40 jobs, with roles ranging from teachers and support workers to caretakers and administrative staff. It’s expected that the school would also generate wider economic benefits for nearby businesses and services.

Access to the school would be through the main entrance on Mansfield Road, with improved pedestrian crossings, footpaths, and a dedicated drop-off area. Electric vehicle charging points, disabled parking spaces, and cycle storage are also part of the plan.

While most of the school will be housed on the ground floor, the first floor will include rooms for staff training, therapy, and support for families. Gulliver’s Valley will retain a small storage area within the building for its own use during busy holiday periods.

The school’s location, close to the M1 and A57, was chosen to improve access for staff and students who cannot travel easily by public transport. A travel plan is also included in the application to promote more sustainable travel options.

Five Rivers, which already operates eight similar schools across the country, says this proposal will allow children to benefit not just from classroom learning, but also from outdoor therapy and hands-on experiences at the nearby Skills Street education centre, as well as other attractions at Gulliver’s Valley.

If approved, the school would only operate during the day, typically from 7am to 9pm on weekdays, with occasional weekend openings for special events. All necessary site improvements, including footpaths, parking areas, and landscaping, would be completed before the school opens.

The temporary permission also means the building will be able to return to its original use once the seven years end, allowing Gulliver’s Valley to continue with its planned resort development.

Residents and interested parties can comment on the plans on RMBC’s website until June 17.