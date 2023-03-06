New school for youngsters in Barnsley and Sheffield with autism given government go ahead

The joint bid submitted by Barnsley and Sheffield councils will provide a new free special school in the north of Sheffield, although the exact location has not yet been confirmed.
Councillor Trevor Cave, cabinet spokesperson for children’s services at Barnsley Council, said: “Approval for this joint bid from the Department for Education is great news and a crucial step forward in helping build a brighter future for every Barnsley child by helping them reach their potential.
“We are ambitious for all our children and young people and the school will provide not only access to high-quality education but build confidence and independence so that children and young people can take full advantage of opportunities in the future and into adulthood.
“We have the plan to continue to increase a range of provision in Barnsley so that we can meet the needs of children and young people and ensure that they thrive in their education.”
Councillor Dawn Dale, chair of education, children and families policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “It goes without saying that this is fantastic news, and will make a huge difference for children and young people with special educational needs.
"We’ve been lobbying the Government for some time to increase our places in South Yorkshire so this is a great result for Sheffield and Barnsley.
“We’re really excited about this, the school will help to provide much needed, high quality and local special educational need places for so many across our region.”