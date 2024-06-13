New Google Reference School named for Sheffield City Region

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Google badge of honour for Sheffield Girls' GDST as school is recognised for a leading strategy on technology in education. The all-girls Sheffield school was awarded their new status last week by Google, one of only two schools in the region to receive the title, in recognition of their outstanding use of technology to drive positive learning outcomes.

Some key areas of provision at the school were highlighted in the decision to award the new status, by the internet giant:

The bold ambition to put girls first: integrating technology with the use of the latest devices and software, from day one in Reception right through to Year 13.

The focus on collaboration: the school works closely with other schools right across the city and the wider Girls Day School Trust to deliver lessons and workshops online, share technology projects, deliver CPD, and promote specialist areas such as robotics. The Sheffield Girls’ Tech Hub is run by staff and students supporting partner schools to further embed technology.

The agile approach to all aspects of learning: using Chromebooks, staff and students flex quickly to adapt to changing circumstances and have equal confidence in working either offline or online, supported by tools from the Google suite. Parents juggling busy family lives can access events through the school calendar remotely and track their daughter’s progress through the online learning portal.

The innovative approach: staff and students embrace programmes such as WeVideo, Canva and AI programmes to enhance learning and collaborate and share best practice using Google Docs and Google Classroom.

The willingness to ‘learn as you go’: not only are 25% of the school’s staff Level 1 or 2 Google Certified Educators, all staff continue to upskill in technology to meet the demands of the rapidly changing technological landscape for pupils. In 2024 the school started training students in the effective use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Utilising AI within web tools such as Canva (to create AI generated images), Wisdolia (to create revision flashcards from YouTube videos) or Teachable Machine (to help students understand Machine Learning) are just some of the tools being explored.

Stephen Wiles, Head of E-Learning at Sheffield Girls’ states: "I am delighted that our school has been awarded Google Reference School status. This achievement is not just recognition of our exemplary use of Google tools and Chromebooks, but also a celebration of how we proudly use, train and develop digital skills in school and beyond. Our students and staff embrace digital creativity in all areas of both our curricular and co-curricular offerings. Everyone is encouraged to RiskIT and upskill such as learning a new app, exploiting AI or simply refreshing traditional pen and paper activities with an online tool. We are proud to support our community so that as many students as possible are suitably prepared for the unknown digital world of the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students at Sheffield Girls' using Chromebooks to support their learning

As a Google Reference school, Sheffield Girls’ will be hosting more events for the wider Sheffield schools community in the future.