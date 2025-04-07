New digital skills badge unveiled to support students and employers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new digital skills badge for students has been unveiled by The Sheffield College in response to feedback from employers.

The badge shows students’ competence and knowledge in five skills - using a device, handling data, digital communication, digital transactions and online safety.

The new badge was announced at a Sheffield Chamber of Commerce Knowledge and Skills Exchange event on 26th March 2025.

Shani Clifford, Head of Student Employability, The Sheffield College, who presented at the event, said: “The demand for digital skills is increasing as technology becomes central to so many organisations.

“The unveiling of this digital skills badge reflects our commitment to working with employers and equipping students with the skills to go further in their careers.”

The college has created 14 different digital badges, including the latest addition, with 1,325 being issued to students since the scheme first launched.

So far, 212 students have completed the digital skills badge and a further 200 are on track to receive it in May 2025.

To earn the badge, students are required to create a portfolio, in this case a website, and pass a skills assessment to confirm their knowledge and abilities. Students can share the badge with employers via their CVs, email and LinkedIn.

Shah Hussain Shah, who is completing the English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Entry Level 2 qualification, said: “I enjoy digital skills. The teacher helped us a lot. I use all the Google packages. I made a cute little website. I am learning new digital skills, which is awesome.”

Students at the college will also soon have the chance to gain digital badges in other skills such as using artificial intelligence for work.

Laura Faulkner, Head of Digital Innovation and Skills, The Sheffield College, added: “Digital badging is a great way for our students to showcase the broader skills for life and work that they gain and develop whilst studying at our college alongside their formal qualifications.”

The South Yorkshire Digital Skills Survey 2023 surveyed employers about the digital skills important for their workforce.

Respondents identified four skill categories - social media marketing, data analysis, project management and web content management.

The South Yorkshire Local Skills Improvement Plan 2023 to 2026 has highlighted growing digital skills gaps regionally. It is anticipated that artificial intelligence skills will grow in demand.

Backed by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce as well as their counterparts for Barnsley & Rotherham and Doncaster, the skills plan aims to turn this situation around.

Louisa Harrison-Walker OBE, Chief Executive, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “The college plays a pivotal role training the workforce of tomorrow in the skills that the business community needs. It’s great to see the focus on digital skills given their importance to our members and the local economy.”

The college is also working in other ways to equip students with employability skills through its well-established partnership with Sheffield Chamber of Commerce.

The Sheffield Chamber of Commerce Business and Enterprise Employer Skills Academy enables students to develop their entrepreneurial skills via a range of activities including business-led guest speaker talks and workshops.