New collection of stories brings the chaos and charm of a Sheffield classroom to life

A former TES (Times Educational Supplement) columnist and (almost) retired teacher, Steve Eddison, has released a heartwarming and hilarious collection of real-life stories from his 40+ years at the front of Sheffield classrooms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now 71 but still teaching drama, “Mr Eddison’s” new book, Tales out of Class, was released this month and brings together 80 of his favourite published columns.

Drawing on his long teaching career at inner city schools in Sheffield, the book chronicles the hilarious ups and downs of a classroom filled with 30 young children – many of whom had already picked up that famous South Yorkshire charm!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the story is based on a real incident and, although their names have been changed, the characters are real, too.

Tales Out of Class

From casting the school nativity to classroom insect invasions, this collection of funny stories captures the true essence of what makes teaching young children special.

“Scary, exhausting, funny, irritating, satisfying, hilarious, draining, distressing, sad, entertaining and ultimately, the most rewarding job ever,” as Eddison puts it.

Published by Troubador Publishing, Tales out of Class is available now and is a must-read for teachers, parents and anyone who once made their teacher’s life hell!