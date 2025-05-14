New collection of stories brings the chaos and charm of a Sheffield classroom to life
Now 71 but still teaching drama, “Mr Eddison’s” new book, Tales out of Class, was released this month and brings together 80 of his favourite published columns.
Drawing on his long teaching career at inner city schools in Sheffield, the book chronicles the hilarious ups and downs of a classroom filled with 30 young children – many of whom had already picked up that famous South Yorkshire charm!
Each of the story is based on a real incident and, although their names have been changed, the characters are real, too.
From casting the school nativity to classroom insect invasions, this collection of funny stories captures the true essence of what makes teaching young children special.
“Scary, exhausting, funny, irritating, satisfying, hilarious, draining, distressing, sad, entertaining and ultimately, the most rewarding job ever,” as Eddison puts it.
Published by Troubador Publishing, Tales out of Class is available now and is a must-read for teachers, parents and anyone who once made their teacher’s life hell!