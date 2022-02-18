Read Easy Sheffield was only set up in September 2021 but it is already helping adults develop their literacy.

It is part of the volunteer-led national charity Read Easy UK, which is passionate about helping people improve their reading skills to enable parents and grandparents to read to their children and support their education, thus helping to break inter-generational cycles of literacy difficulties.

The Sheffield group is financially independent from Read Easy UK, meaning it is responsible for raising all the money needed to keep running.

Read Easy Sheffield offers free one-to-one coaching for adults looking to improve their reading skills

Learning to read massively increases individuals’ confidence and self-esteem, says the charity, and encourages them to play a more active role in their community.

One reader described how Read Easy helped them and said: “Since learning to read with Read Easy, I am now able to read Horrid Henry stories to my six-year-old son every day. He really enjoys them, and I get to keep practicing what I have learned with my coach!”

For those interested in advancing their reading skills with the help of Read Easy, here’s what to expect.

First, you will undergo a preliminary reading assessment to determine your current ability level, next a coordinator will pair the reader with a suitable reading coach, and then the reading coaching sessions will take place twice a week for just 30 minutes each time.

Natalie, who is one of the reading coaches, said: “I hope that I’ll be able to keep encouraging people to learn to read for as long as there are folks out there who would like some help.”

These sessions are completely free and flexible, in order to fit around people’s work, family and other responsibilities without the worry of cost.

The only requirement is that people are aged 18 or above.

One of the readers, Steve, said: “Learning to read has made me happier, calmer, chilled, and I’m smiling a lot. It has changed me.”

Natalie said: “Giving some of my time and using some of my skills is really satisfying, and a very tangible way of supporting others.”